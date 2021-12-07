Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.