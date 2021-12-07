Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.
Shares of SPWH stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.
