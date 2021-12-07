EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 57.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 62.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

