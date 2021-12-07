UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.41.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40. UiPath has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $1,182,159.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 598,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,552,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,592,750 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 134.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 133.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after buying an additional 8,069,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.