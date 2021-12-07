Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.76

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$84.76 and traded as high as C$98.64. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$98.24, with a volume of 257,722 shares traded.

L has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.76. The firm has a market cap of C$32.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.9600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.04, for a total value of C$490,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,885.01.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

