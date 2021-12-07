Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $82.88. Tucows shares last traded at $82.59, with a volume of 14,345 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $883.71 million, a P/E ratio of 119.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.53%.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $324,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $774,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tucows by 429.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Tucows in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 37.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

