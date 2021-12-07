CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $237.08

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.08 ($3.14) and traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.77). CLS shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.78), with a volume of 646,981 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLI. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.65) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.65) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of £855.53 million and a PE ratio of 13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 237.08.

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £46,600 ($61,795.52).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

