Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.52

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.31. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 11,859 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 2.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

