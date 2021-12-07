Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.44.

KR stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

