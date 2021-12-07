Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $405.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $371.60.

CVNA stock opened at $263.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.46 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $219.40 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $1,710,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,016,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,257 shares of company stock worth $7,774,858 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

