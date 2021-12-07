Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GEL. Capital One Financial cut Genesis Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Genesis Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of GEL opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

