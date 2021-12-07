Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ALHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $14.77 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,714,960.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,441,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after buying an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 693,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

