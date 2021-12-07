Wells Fargo & Company Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $180.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.00.

DOCU opened at $143.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -248.07 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

