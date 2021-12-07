Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.07. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 214,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,492,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

