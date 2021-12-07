Critical Analysis: Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Tivity Health alerts:

88.2% of Tivity Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tivity Health and Marpai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health 1 3 2 0 2.17 Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tivity Health presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Tivity Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tivity Health is more favorable than Marpai.

Profitability

This table compares Tivity Health and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health 26.07% 163.79% 14.79% Marpai N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tivity Health and Marpai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health $437.71 million 2.88 -$223.63 million $2.36 10.74 Marpai N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marpai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tivity Health.

Summary

Tivity Health beats Marpai on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet. The company was founded by Robert E. Stone and Thomas G. Cigarran in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

About Marpai

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.