FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNCB) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FNCB Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million $15.35 million 7.89 FNCB Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.19

FNCB Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FNCB Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FNCB Bancorp Competitors 1578 7409 6671 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.29%. Given FNCB Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FNCB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 37.92% 14.25% 1.47% FNCB Bancorp Competitors 27.45% 11.90% 1.20%

Summary

FNCB Bancorp peers beat FNCB Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

