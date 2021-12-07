Truist Securities Increases Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $78.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.03.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2,303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,575 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

