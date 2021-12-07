Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target to GBX 5,300

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,400 ($58.35) to GBX 5,300 ($70.28) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($52.51) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 4,882 ($64.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 3,132 ($41.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,525 ($73.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,991.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,756.44.

In related news, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($64.02), for a total transaction of £191,188.80 ($253,532.42). Also, insider Tony Griffin sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,237 ($69.45), for a total value of £279,970.02 ($371,263.78). In the last three months, insiders sold 26,806 shares of company stock valued at $134,633,382.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

