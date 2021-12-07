Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target to GBX 5,300

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,400 ($58.35) to GBX 5,300 ($70.28) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($52.51) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 4,882 ($64.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 3,132 ($41.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,525 ($73.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,991.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,756.44.
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
