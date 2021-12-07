Wells Fargo & Company Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.23.

MRVL stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

