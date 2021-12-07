Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

OTMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $4.18 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.