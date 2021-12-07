Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

NYSE IVR opened at $3.06 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

