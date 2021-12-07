Costco Wholesale Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.87 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.12.

Shares of COST stock opened at $533.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.54 and a 200 day moving average of $447.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

