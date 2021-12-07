Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Doximity in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13.

DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $57.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.34. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $14,080,000. One01 Capital LP bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,016,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,640,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.