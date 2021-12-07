Ulta Beauty, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.44 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.42.

Shares of ULTA opened at $390.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after acquiring an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $373,386,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

