Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,801,326 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

