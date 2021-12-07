The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.13

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $5.86. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 41,018 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 971,051 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,392,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

