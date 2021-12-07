Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $832.51

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 832.51 ($11.04) and traded as high as GBX 872.50 ($11.57). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 854 ($11.32), with a volume of 320,553 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on INCH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.26) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.26) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.07) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 830.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 832.51. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.67.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston purchased 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.72 ($2,714.12).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.