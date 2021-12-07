TotalEnergies’ (TTE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.33.

TTE opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

