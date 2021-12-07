Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

NYSE TWI opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $468.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46. Titan International has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 9,915.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

