Truist Boosts Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price increased by Truist from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of SHO opened at $11.51 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,472 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2,706.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 293,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

