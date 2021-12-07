Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$106.00 at National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.62.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 56.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,942 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,095,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,720,000 after acquiring an additional 174,131 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 66.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.