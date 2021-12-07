Sizzle Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on December 14th (NASDAQ:SZZLU)

Sizzle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SZZLU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 14th. Sizzle Acquisition had issued 13,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $135,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SZZLU stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Sizzle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

