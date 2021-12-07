Truist Securities Boosts Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $22.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

PK opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $126,440,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,753,000 after buying an additional 2,851,024 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after buying an additional 2,564,414 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 1,675,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after buying an additional 1,263,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

