Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.03 Million

Brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to announce $752.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $772.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $675.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,139 shares of company stock worth $13,878,329 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

SITE stock opened at $234.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.19. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

