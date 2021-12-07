Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:HCNEU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 8th. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:HCNEU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $11.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCNEU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit by 0.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,289,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

