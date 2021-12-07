Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lovesac Put Options (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,841 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 848% compared to the average daily volume of 1,143 put options.

Shares of LOVE opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $956.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 485,588 shares of company stock valued at $38,568,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

