Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPXCF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange to a hold rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SPXCF opened at $7.08 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

