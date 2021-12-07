AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Roth Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

