Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Patterson Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PDCO opened at $29.72 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after purchasing an additional 332,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,377 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after acquiring an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.