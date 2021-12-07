Box, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for BOX in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BOX’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 379.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

