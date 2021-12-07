KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $195.06 on Monday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $153.34 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 102,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.