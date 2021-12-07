AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for AutoCanada in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $4.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.78. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.13.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$35.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$972.55 million and a PE ratio of 8.70. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$22.49 and a 52-week high of C$59.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

