FY2022 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE M opened at $27.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock worth $132,468 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.