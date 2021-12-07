Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.28.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.