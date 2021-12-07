Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MESO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

