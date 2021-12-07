Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $496.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 40,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

