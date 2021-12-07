Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

BEEM opened at $23.57 on Friday. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Beam Global by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Beam Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

