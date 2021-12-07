Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.72. Regis shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 1,100,358 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 214.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regis in the third quarter worth $42,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Regis by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Regis by 23.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

