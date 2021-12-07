LexaGene (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Stock Price Down 11.3%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) shares dropped 11.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 0.31 and last traded at 0.32. Approximately 706,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 377,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.36.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.43.

LexaGene Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LXXGF)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

