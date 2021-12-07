Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Trading Down 1.6%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 5,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43.

Newcore Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCAUF)

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

