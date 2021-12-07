FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Shares Down 0%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) shares fell 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.41. 14,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

